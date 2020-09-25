Loyal SC Forfeits Match After Galaxy II Player Uses Racial Slur Against Their Player

On Wednesday night, San Diego Loyal SC played to a 1-1 draw against LA Galaxy II. On Friday night the Loyal announced it's forfeiting the match.

The club says a player from the Galaxy used a racial slur against one of San Diego's Black players. According to the Loyal the incident occurred in the 71st minute of the match. The Loyal say multiple referees, as well as members of the Galaxy II coaching staff and players admitted to hearing the slur but refused to take disciplinary action.

When the Loyal organization learned about the incident after the match they decided to forfeit.

“We don’t even want to recognize being a part of a match where these types of actions take place,” said SD Loyal’s Chairman Andrew Vassiliadis in a statement. “The Loyal in our name is symbolic of the diversity in our community and as a club we will not stand for this.”

Giving up the draw means the Loyal lose a standings point and give two more to the Galaxy II, the team right behind them in the playoff race. Had they kept the point they had a pretty good chance at making the playoffs in their inaugural season.

Now that opportunity is all but gone because they chose to stand up for one of their players.

“If there is anything we have learned during the last few months with all the racial injustice matters that have occurred, we have to take action that have consequences when these matters occur,” said President of SD Loyal Warren Smith in a statement. “I am proud of this organization, its ownership, staff and especially our players for wanting to take such action.”

San Diego has one final regular season match, on Wednesday September 30 at Torero Stadium against Phoenix. Even if they miss the playoffs, this action alone means their first USL Championship season was a complete success.