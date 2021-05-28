Loyal SC Adds Reinforcements Before 1st Home Match

In 2020, San Diego Loyal SC was having trouble scoring goals so they added a few players, including San Diego native Miguel Berry, and the offense immediately kicked into gear.

They're hoping the same thing happens this season.

After and 0-4 start where goals have been hard to find the Loyal brought Berry back again, once again on loan from Columbus Crew of Major League Soccer. He could be available for Saturday night's match against Las Vegas Lights FC, the first home game of the year for Loyal SC (also the first time they'll have fans in the stands since the first game in franchise history in March of 2020).

Berry, a Poway High School and University of San Diego standout, played six games for Loyal SC, recording two goals and two assists. More importantly, the Loyal won four games and tied the other two and were one of the league's hottest teams down the stretch.

He's not the only new guy coming to town.

Midfielder Miguel Ibarra and defender Jack Maher are also joining the Loyal roster. Ibarra was most recently with Seattle Sounders FC and has spent time with Minnesota United FC and Club Leon of Liga MX. He also spent time with the United States Men's National Team, earning three caps from 2014-2015.

Maher is on loan from Nashville SC. He was the 2nd overall pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft out of Indiana University (Berry was the 7th pick that same draft).

The Loyal kick off against Vegas at 7:30 on Saturday night at Torero Stadium with a limited crowd. They'll be back at full capacity on Saturday, June 19 when Phoenix Rising FC comes to town.