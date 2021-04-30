Loyal SC Opens Season With Loss in Phoenix

Last year Phoenix Rising FC played in the USL Championship title match. Everyone knew they were going to be good this season.

San Diego Loyal SC found out just how good in the season opener in Arizona on Friday night.

Phoenix scored three times in the second half top pull away for a 4-1 win. Loyal SC goalie Trey Muse made a bunch of acrobatic saves but his defense allowed way too many second shots and open looks to keep the game close.

Ben Spencer scored the first Loyal goal of the season in the 65th minute that, at the time, made it a 2-1 game and San Diego was thinking they could get a point or three.

That hope faded quickly. Aodhan Quinn scored just two minutes later and Kevon Lambert netted the final goal in the 80th minute to put it away.

Loyal SC hits the road again next week for a Thursday match at Rio Grande Valley FC. Their first home game comes against Las Vegas Lights FC on Saturday, May 29 at Torero Stadium.