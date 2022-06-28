Lowriding Group Hopes State Resolution Could Help in Fight to Repeal Anti-Cruising Ordinance

There's new optimism for the lowrider communities across California now that a resolution encouraging cities to repeal cruising bans was approved in the State Assembly and is on its way to the Senate.

Complaints of rowdy crowds violence and gang activities in the late 80s led to most cruising bans. Groups working to repeal the bans say cruising, now, is more about artistic expression and Chicano culture. Car clubs want to shed the old reputation and push the positives: Love of cars and community.

The United Lowrider Coalition (ULC) says the resolution could motivate cities to repeal those local ordinances, like the one that’s been in effect in National City since 1992.

“It will tell the cities in the state of California to work with the low rider community, embracing the culture and opening the dialogue regarding repealing these cruising bans,” Marisa Rosales with the ULC said.

National City had a six-month pilot cruising program in place but the ULC was forced to cancel the program after just one event events because it couldn’t cover the cost. The police department told the ULC it needed $18,000 for police services, traffic and road signs and other safety measures.