Low-Cost Pet Care, Medical Services Offered in San Diego Humane Society's New Program

Between rising costs brought on by inflation and a nationwide shortage of veterinarians, people are finding it more difficult to get their pets the care they need. To help offset those burdens, the San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) introduced a new program to help.

The Community Veterinary Program aims to make veterinary services and pet resources more accessible to struggling households so their animal companions can continue getting the care they need. With it, the San Diego Humane Society is offering several resources for low or even no cost.

Part of the program includes providing vaccinations, flea medication and education to pet parents who may struggle to afford the care. In addition, medical treatments for ear infections, dermatitis and other ailments will be available.

The Humane Society says people love their pets so much that they are willing to surrender them to animal shelters to ensure they get the care they need. Creating this program will help keep pets with their families instead, the animal shelter hopes.

To better provide for pet parents in need of some help, low-cost care will be offered at SDHS’ stationary clinic at its San Diego campus on Thursdays and Fridays. Mobile clinics will be hosted in underserved communities on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

For more information on the Community Veterinary Program, or to see the mobile clinic’s schedule, click here.