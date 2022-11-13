Low Clouds, Cooler Weather Predicted for San Diego County

Low clouds were covering much of the San Diego County inland valleys Sunday morning as well as portions of the coast with most clouds expected to scatter out Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

It will be cooler than normal again Sunday, forecasters said.

Beginning Monday and continuing through the rest of the week, it was predicted to be a little bit warmer than what the area has seen lately. Santa Ana winds were slated for Tuesday night, peaking Wednesday, then decreasing Thursday, the NWS said.

It's going to get a bit windy out there! 🌬️



Santa Ana winds are expected Tue-Thu next week, peaking in strength on Wed.



The recent soaking rains have mitigated the fire weather concerns for this Santa Ana event. #cawx pic.twitter.com/xKgvunaRSY — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) November 12, 2022

Temperatures along the coast and in the valleys Sunday were predicted to be in the lower 60s, with overnight lows in the 40s. The mountains were expected to reach the upper 40s, dropping into the upper 30s overnight, and highs in the deserts were predicted to be around 70 with lows in the upper 40s.