‘Love Island USA' to give San Diego fans a chance to film an audition tape June 28

San Diego fans of "Love Island USA" on Peacock will be able to get one step closer to being on the show thanks to an upcoming pop-up villa.

Love Island USA will be hosting an audition experience in San Diego on June 28. It will take place at Pacific Beach Parking Lot - 915 Felspar St, San Diego, CA from 2-7 p.m.

In addition to the audition experience, fans will also have the opportunity to pose in front of custom photo displays, get pampered by partners and participate in giveaways.

Participants much be 18 years or older and will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

