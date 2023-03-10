San Diego

Loud ‘Booms' Possible This Weekend Across San Diego County. Here's Why

San Diego is not unfamiliar with loud and often unexplained booms. Sometimes it's military training. Other times it is weather- or earthquake-related. And, sometimes, there is never an answer at all

By Christina Bravo and NBC 7 Staff

Woman closes hear ears with hands due to noise. FILE
Getty Images

If you think you're hearing explosions in San Diego County, you're not wrong.

U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton officials said they are setting off high explosives at the military base north of Oceanside from March 11-17. And will have an overnight live fire on March 14 and 15.

The explosions will likely disrupt North County San Diegans but it is even possible residents as far as 50 miles away may be able to hear loud booms, depending on weather conditions, the USMC said. That's as far south as central San Diego and as far north as Newport Beach.

Marines
Depending on atmospheric conditions, the sound of the explosions may be amplified and heard up to 50 miles away.
