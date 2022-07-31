camp pendleton

Loud ‘Booms' Possible Again This Week Across San Diego County. Here's Why

San Diego is not unfamiliar with loud and often unexplained booms. Sometimes it's military training. Other times it is weather- or earthquake-related. And, sometimes, there is never an answer at all

By Christina Bravo

Woman closes hear ears with hands due to noise. FILE
Getty Images

If you think you're hearing explosions in San Diego County, you're not wrong.

U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton officials said they are setting off high explosives at the military base north of Oceanside from Monday, Aug. 1 to Sunday, Aug. 7 while they conduct "24/7 field artillery exercises."

The explosions will likely disrupt North County San Diegans but it is even possible residents as far as 50 miles away may be able to hear loud booms, depending on weather conditions, the USMC said. That's as far south as central San Diego and as far north as Newport Beach.

NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said monsoonal moisture, which is expected to be a factor at least early this week, can help sounds travel.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"When the air is more humid, it is less dense (more buoyant), so sound would travel faster and farther," Parveen said.

Last week, the U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot conducted training exercises at their base in the Midway area of San Diego. The base warned noise from cannons may be heard from up to 20 miles away, but NBC 7 San Diego did not receive any reports.

San Diego is not unfamiliar with loud and often unexplained booms. Sometimes it's military training. Other times it is weather- or earthquake-related. And, sometimes, there is never an answer at all.

Local

San Diego Bay

Suspected DUI Driver Plunges Into San Diego Bay

Mission Valley

Another Round of Major Closures of Interstate 8 in San Diego Announced

Shake, Rattle & Roll: More Mysterious Booms Around San Diego County
Unexplained Shaking, Boom Reported Across San Diego County
Mysterious ‘Boom’ in San Diego Remains a Mystery, Officials Say

This article tagged under:

camp pendletonboomloud boom
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us