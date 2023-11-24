Chula Vista

Lottery ticket worth $17K sold in Chula Vista, no SuperLotto Plus jackpot winner yet

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers, pushing the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing to $17 million

By City News Service

Superlotto Plus
A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday evening's SuperLotto Plus drawing, was sold at a convenience store in Chula Vista and is worth $17,006, the California Lottery announced.

The other ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold at a supermarket in Westminster. It is also worth $17,006.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers, pushing the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing to $17 million.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 19, 27, 30, 33, 37 and the Mega number was 11. The jackpot was $16 million.

The drawing was the 10th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery

