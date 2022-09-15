Lottery Ticket Worth $16K Sold in Bankers Hill

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday evening's SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a San Diego liquor store and is worth $16,678.

Another ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold at a gas station in the farm community of Maxwell. It is also worth $16,678, the California Lottery announced.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing will grow to $25 million.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 1, 7, 8, 28, 42 and the Mega number was 13. The jackpot was $24 million.

The drawing was the 18th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.