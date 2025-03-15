A Los Angeles County jury awarded a man with $50 million after a cup of hot tea spilled and disfigured his private parts.

The lawyers for Michael Garcia argued that the Postmates driver suffered severe burn injuries after the loosely placed 180-degree, venti-sized Medicine Ball drink fell onto his lap at a Jefferson Park drive-thru in 2020.

“Despite being repeatedly warned about the dangers of improperly secured drinks, (Starbucks) chose to ignore safety,” said Nick Rowley, Garcia’s lawyer.

Experts testified during the trial that Garcia could have done nothing to avoid his injuries, which included life-altering, third-degree burns to his penis and inner thighs. The Los Angeles County jury found Starbucks fully liable for his injuries.

The coffee shop chain has a documented corporate policy that hot drinks must be fully secured in the tray before being handed over to customers, according to court records.

But video footage from inside the drive-thru appeared to show that one of the three drinks was not properly placed into the tray.

“Michael Garcia’s life has been forever changed. No amount of money can undo the permanent catastrophic harm he has suffered,” Rowley said.

Evidence submitted during trial demonstrated that Garcia was left with permanent disfigurement, discoloration, less length and girth and an inability to have a complete or sustained erection.

Garcia now also suffers from severe PTSD from the incident as acknowledged by Starbucks’ expert.

Starbucks had initially made a $3 million pre-trial offer but later to settle the case, the company offered Garcia $30 million.

Garcia agreed under the condition that Starbucks would apologize, change policies and issue a memo to all Starbucks restaurants to double check hot drinks before handing them to customers.

But Starbucks declined the terms, and a jury eventually rendered the final $50 million decision.

Starbucks wrote in a statement, "We sympathize with Mr. Garcia, but we disagree with the jury's decision that we were at fault for this incident and believe the damages awarded to be excessive. We plan to appeal. We have always been committed to the highest safety standards in our stores, including the handling of hot drinks.”