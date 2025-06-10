Longtime La Mesa mayor Art Madrid dies

Art Madrid, who served as mayor of La Mesa for 24 years and spent more than four decades in public service, has died at age 90, city officials announced Tuesday.

Madrid was born in New Mexico and moved to La Mesa in 1958. He was first elected to the City Council in 1981, serving until 1990. He was then elected mayor six times before losing his seat to Mark Arapostathis in 2014.

"Art Madrid devoted his life to serving the people of La Mesa," Mayor Arapostathis said. "His leadership left a lasting mark on our city. We are grateful for his many years of service and the legacy he leaves behind."

Madrid gained notoriety in 1994 by publicly publishing names and photos of those arrested for prostitution in the city. He also served as the chair of the San Diego Association of Governments' board.

"I'm extremely grateful to have served my community for 44 years," Madrid told the San Diego Union-Tribune in 2014. "During that period, I feel very proud of the fact that I was able to initiate and provide leadership in programs and on issues that were for the betterment of La Mesa residents."

A Marine Corps veteran, Madrid worked for Pacific Bell for 35 years.

Mayor Madrid "championed smart growth, downtown revitalization, and initiatives that enhanced transparency, civic participation, and quality of life for residents," a city statement read.

"The city extends its deepest condolences to Mayor Madrid's family, friends, and all those who were touched by his leadership and friendship."