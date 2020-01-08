Longtime Head Coach Rocky Long Reportedly Leaving the SDSU Aztecs

Two days after a report surfaced about Rocky Long shopping his services to other college football programs, the long-time Aztec head coach has decided to leave San Diego State.

According to multiple reports, including Football Night in San Diego’s Rich Ohrnberger, Long has decided to step down. It is also believed that former SDSU head coach Brady Hoke will step into the position.

San Diego State will make an announcement about the future of their football program this afternoon.



Rocky Long will be stepping down as head football coach. All indications lead me to believe that Brady Hoke will be named the next Aztecs head coach. — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) January 8, 2020

San Diego State University has called a press conference for 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Rocky’s dissatisfaction came in part as the result of administration wanting him to make changes to his coaching staff. He responded by reaching out to Power 5 programs about defensive coordinator jobs.

The San Diego State drama with Rocky Long stems in part from the administration wanting him to look at some staff changes and him not wanting them to tell him what to do with his program, per sources. He definitely has been calling around to some Power 5 programs about DC jobs. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 8, 2020

Long just wrapped up his ninth season at SDSU. He compiled a record of 81-38 during that time. The Aztecs won 10 or more games in four of his last five seasons. In 2019 they finished 10-3, with a 48-11 win over Central Michigan in the New Mexico Bowl.

He guided the program to three Mountain West Championships. San Diego State made a Bowl game each of his nine seasons and won four of them. The Aztecs appeared in the Associated Press Top-25 in three seasons under Long’s watch.

In 2019 he fielded one of the top defenses in the nation. The Aztecs ranked second in rush defense, allowing just 75.4 yards per game. They gave up just 12.7 points, third best in the country. Their 18 interceptions were the fourth highest total. And they placed sixth in total defense, allowing 287.8 yards per game.

Hoke spent two years as the Aztecs’ head coach, before leaving to take over Michigan after the 2010 season. He returned to the Mesa as defensive line coach in 2019.