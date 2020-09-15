Long Overdue Progress on Chula Vista's Bayfront

“It’s fun,” said Eva Rapp. “It’s fun and it’s a good thing. It really is a good thing for Chula Vista.”

Rapp said that with a big smile on her face while standing in the soon-to-be-replaced Chula Vista RV Resort along the South Bay city’s bayfront.

“We made sure to listen to our current guests,” said Rapp. “And made sure the must-haves come over to that new property.”

That new property is taking shape about a mile northeast. The Costa Vista RV Resort is on track to welcome its first guests in April 2021. It’s the first new construction on the bayfront in almost 40 years.

“250-stall RV park on Chula Vista Bayfront,” gushed Shaun Sumner, the Port of San Diego’s Vice President for Real Estate, Engineering, and Facilities. “This is a really important part of the development of the Chula Vista Bayfront.”

The Costa Vista RV Resort is expected to replace the existing Chula Vista RV Resort beginning in April.

Rapp knows the current resort has regular guests who will certainly miss the park.

“We’re hoping that when the people move over, those memories will move over, too,” she said. “I mean, this whole bayfront development is such a good thing for Chula Vista.”

Moving the RV resort makes way for the elaborate Gaylord Pacific resort hotel and convention center. The massive structure will occupy where the current RV resort stands and several other vacant lots nearby.

“We’ve had decades of planning that’s gone into it,” said Sumner. “It’s going to be really exciting.”

Tuesday night, the Chula Vista City Council discussed a revenue sharing plan which would spell out how profits from the development would be dispersed among the city, Port of San Diego, and other investors.

“We hope to get a return on that investment, and this spells out how that return will be distributed to the parties,” added Sumner.

If all goes as planned, construction on Gaylord Pacific is expected to begin in 2021. The Port of San Diego and city of Chula Vista insist the resort hotel and convention center and the surrounding developments will bring thousands of jobs and millions in revenue to the region.

“That’s what we’re planning on and working hard towards,” concluded Sumner.

The Sweetwater Bike Path and Promenade is the first new addition to the Bayfront. It’s expected to open to cyclists and pedestrians by the end of this year. It will connect to the popular Bayshore Bike Way, which travels around most of San Diego Bay.