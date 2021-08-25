Long Lines for COVID-19 Testing, Short Lines for Vaccinations

At Cal State San Marcos, people looking to get a COVID-19 test had to be prepared to wait.

“I was a bit surprise because we’ve come here a bunch of times before and it was just walk-in walk-out,” said Chris Juarez, San Marcos resident.

The line for the COVID clinic wrapped around the block and for the most part, those waiting for a test were children.

“It looks to me like everyone is out here,” said Lisa Barry, San Marcos resident.

Juarez’s three daughters didn’t have any COVID-19 symptoms, but after being exposed to the virus at school, it was recommended they come to get tested.

Barry’s son Jacob on the other hand was feeling a little sick.

“He missed the first day of school yesterday because he had a pretty bad cold and today it's even worse,” said Barry.

Over 1,300 more San Diegans tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The great majority of them are unvaccinated.

While medical experts have been constantly urging those without the vaccine to roll up their sleeves, it appears their advice is going unheard. At least at a county vaccination site in Escondido.

Over the span of five hours on Wednesday afternoon, less than 10 people went in to get vaccinated. Among those who did go for the vaccine was Anam Shieke.

“I was a little bit late for it because it's not like I was anti-vaccine or something it was just that I was getting comfortable for it, I was preparing my mind for it,” said Sheik.

She says it was her fear of needles that kept her away all this time.

Now it's just a policy of life,” said Sheik. “Just like how you need your ID to go out, now you need this to go out. That's why I decided to finally get it.”

In San Diego, one-third of the population is still unvaccinated. As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, medical experts advise the community to get the shot sooner rather than later.