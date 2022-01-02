COVID-19 testing

Long Lines for COVID-19 Testing Continue Into the New Year

There were long lines on the first day many COVID-19 testing locations were opened for 2022

By Kelvin Henry

San Diegans are experiencing longer wait times due to people getting tested after the holidays because they were around large crowds, because some people want to get tested before returning to work and because of contact with an infected person.

“I got here at 8:30 a.m., it’s now after 11:30 a.m., that’s over three hours standing,” Ellen Kaz said.  


“I was having some symptoms this past week so I just wanted to get tested for safety for my family,” San Diegan Saray Basulto said.  

NBC 7 spoke with San Diegans that said they don’t have another option.

“There’s no home tests right now, you can’t find any,” Kaz said.

Many San Diego County testing locations are allowing walk up lines where an appointment is not needed to help accommodate more people, but the county is notifying people that the walk up lines may close earlier than the hours listed due to high demand.

“They have a website and different links you can check. I looked for a place that was open on Sunday and I told my wife no place is open on Sunday then I scrolled down further, and I saw two places were open,” Pharoah Anderson said.

Select MTS transit stations are operating pop-up testing locations.

