Logan Heights

Logan Heights Vape Shop Robbed at Gunpoint: SDPD

SDPD officers later located a woman who was arrested as a suspect for the robbery

By Dana Williams

handcuffs set against a dark backdrop
Getty Images

A suspect is in custody after robbing a store at gunpoint in Logan Heights, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The incident happened at National Ave Smoke and Vape just before 10 p.m. on Friday.

A woman entered the shop, pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money, according to SDPD. She then left with an unknown amount of money.

Local

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 652 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Additional Deaths Reported

Cabrillo National Monument 1 hour ago

Point Loma Lighthouse at Cabrillo National Monument to Light up in Honor of 19th Amendment Anniversary

A few hours later, SDPD said they received information on where the possible suspect was.

Officers then located a woman who was arrested as a suspect for the robbery. She has been identified as 37-year-old Jeanette Sarmiento, according to SDPD.

Sarmiento is currently being held on a $100,000 bail amount. She is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Friday, Aug. 14.

SDPD Robbery Detectives are investigating.

This article tagged under:

Logan HeightsarrestrobberyGunpointvape shop
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us