Logan Heights Vape Shop Robbed at Gunpoint: SDPD

A suspect is in custody after robbing a store at gunpoint in Logan Heights, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The incident happened at National Ave Smoke and Vape just before 10 p.m. on Friday.

A woman entered the shop, pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money, according to SDPD. She then left with an unknown amount of money.

A few hours later, SDPD said they received information on where the possible suspect was.

Officers then located a woman who was arrested as a suspect for the robbery. She has been identified as 37-year-old Jeanette Sarmiento, according to SDPD.

Sarmiento is currently being held on a $100,000 bail amount. She is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Friday, Aug. 14.

SDPD Robbery Detectives are investigating.