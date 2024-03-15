Logan Heights schools placed on lockdown after man steals shoes from student at knifepoint

Two Logan Heights schools were placed on lockdown Friday as San Diego police searched for a suspect who stole shoes from a student on campus.

The Logan Memorial Educational Complex, which encompasses several educational centers including a high school and a middle school, was placed on lockdown at about noon. The schools remained on lockdown at 1:30 p.m. as San Diego police scanned the area for the suspect.

Police said a suspect in a ski mask approached a student, who was on the football field while the middle school was on its lunch period. The man held up a knife and demanded the student give him his red shoes, which the student did. The suspect then fled, SDPD said.

A suspect has not yet been publicly identified or located. San Diego police are investigating.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

It was not clear how long the lockdown would last. The school day ends at 3:35 p.m.