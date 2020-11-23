Logan Heights Family-Owned Grocery Store Gives Away 400 Thanksgiving Meals

The pandemic has left many families without a job, struggling to pay bills and worrying about putting food on the table. Due to these hardships, a family-owned grocery store in Logan Heights decided to help out.

On Monday, 400 thanksgiving meals were handed out one-by-one at the Sawaya Brother market in Logan Heights on 30th Street.

"It's very hard because I've been unemployed since March. I lost my job so I was just trying to make the best of it," said Robert Quiros as he was in line for his free meal.

400 thanksgiving meals given to families at this Logan Heights market. We met families who’ve been laid off, who are struggling financially, struggling with their health, & even coping from loss of a loved one to #COVID19 Story tonight @nbcsandiego 430/6pm https://t.co/82EOUxUFTM pic.twitter.com/CBJTCt08XL — Melissa Adan (@MelissaNBC7) November 23, 2020

For the last 40 years, Nick Pattah has owned Sawaya Brother and he said seeing his customers hurting this year is what motivated him to do the giveaway.

And customers, in return, shared their gratitude to the owner for his donation to the community during such a critical time.

"I got a turkey, some potatoes and onions and a tray, too, to make the turkey," said Sawaya Brother customer Bianca Torres. "There are more children and families with less wealth here and you can see it.

But we try every day to keep going for our children. This actually helps a lot."