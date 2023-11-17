Logan Heights Catholic church opens doors to migrant men with nowhere else to go

Every night, outside the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Logan Heights, migrants seek a warm place to spend the night.

Jesus Escalante is one of them. He arrived in San Diego last month and says it was impossible to find a shelter bed in the county.

He spent two weeks on the streets until discovering the shelter at Our Lady of Guadalupe.

“They stay with us until they are able to make decisions of what to do next,” said Father Brad Mills.

Father Mills oversees the site that serves anywhere from 30 to 35 men every night.

“Their needs are tremendous, many of them have no money, and they don't know anyone in the country and they’re struggling to make ends meet here,” said Father Mills.

The site serves men without U.S. sponsors, providing warm meals, services and shelter for up to 30 days.

“It made me think of my grandparents and what they went through and what they did to give us a better life, and so it really opened my eyes to why this is important,” said parishioner Isela Castro.

Castro is one of the many volunteers that make the operation possible. She shows up daily to help prepare meals.

“They're on their own trying to make it and I don't see myself walking away from it while there still is a need,” said Castro.

As for the migrants, they appreciate the caring community. Escalante says he feels better now that he is no longer alone.

Church leaders say they will take all the help they can get. If you’re interested in donating email Father Mills at migrantministry@olgsd.org.