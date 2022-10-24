flu

Weakened Immune Systems Contributing to Rapid Start to Flu Season in San Diego, Doctor Says

The 1,664 influenza cases reported to San Diego County since July 1 are more than seven times higher than the 217 cases reported at this time last year

By Melissa Adan

influenza-gripe-12

This flu season is off to a rapid and concerning start across the country and in San Diego County, according to data.

Local health officials have reported more than 16,000 lab-confirmed cases of influenza, which is seven times higher than the amount this time last year. So far in October, there have already been more than 900 cases reported.

"We're going to anticipate that those 900 cases will continue to infect other people who will continue to infect other people and it does rise quite exponentially in terms of the indoor gatherings and the exposure to other people," explained Dr. Amber Ortega, a physician at Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee.

On top of the cooler weather and indoor gatherings, weakened immune systems are a culprit, according to Dr. Ortega.

"The trends are showing that this is very contagious and that we have weakened immune systems, and it's not surprising being that we have locked ourselves up a little bit for the COVID pandemic," said Dr. Ortega. "And having less exposures to normal variations of viruses that we build micro immunities to that help make your immune system strong and robust."

The county is offering flu vaccines for people with no health care coverage. Visit one of the County’s six public health centers or a local community clinic for the flu shot. Those with health insurance can get a flu shot at their doctor's office or local pharmacy.

This article tagged under:

fluflu seasoninfluenzaSan Diego County Health and Human Services Agencyinfluenza-like illness
