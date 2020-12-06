Locals Rush to Enjoy Last Day Before Stay-At-Home Order Takes Effect

Some San Diego businesses are shutting down for at least three weeks because of the state’s new regional stay-at-home order, which was implemented to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and relieve pressure from overwhelmed ICUs.



Restaurants have been ordered to suspend in-person dining. Personal care services, like hair and nail salons will have to stop operations. Many San Diegans rushed to book appointments and reservations before the new restrictions take effect.

“It being the last day we can eat at restaurants outside, I wanted to take advantage of it,” said Morgan Paulsen, who was enjoying a glass of wine and an appetizer at Hillcrest Brewing Company Sunday afternoon. “My heart kind of goes out to restaurants and bars like this that have gone to such an extent to keep us safe and I think they’ve done a great job at it.”

“My last supper with my nephew and his girlfriend,” joked Craig Stearman, who was sharing a round of beers with his family on the Hillcrest Brewing company patio.

Joshua Brumbaugh, Hillcrest Brewing Company’s Social Media and Marketing Manager, said he was happy to see so many locals come out to support them on their last day of in-person dining before the stay-at-home order takes effect. The restaurant will only offer to-go service beginning Monday.



“To see everyone coming out the last day, to come see us and dine with us, it’s just amazing,” said Brumbaugh.

He said business will take another hit and some employees will be furloughed again.



“I know it’s going to be like volunteer basis, if people want to do to-go, but everyone else will just kind of be furloughed, back to unemployment, just trying to do their best to get by,” said Brumbaugh.

While some restaurants will continue to stay open for to-go meals, personal care services have been ordered to stop services. At Blo Blow Dry Bar in La Mesa, employees were clearing shelves, boxing up products, and moving items to storage, preparing for the shutdown.

“It’s just hard when you know you’re doing everything you can and you’re still not able to work to provide for yourself and your family,” said Emily Hernandez, a Blo Blow Dry Bar salon manager.

She said she had to call two stylists into work to help with the increased number of guests who came in to have their final services done before the closure.



“I made sure I got my pedicure, my manicure, obviously my hair done for one last time,” said Blo Blow Dry Bar regular customer, Charlotte Ochiqui.

“My husband and I decided to go out and support our local businesses on the last day before closures. Just to make sure that we’re tipping them well and make sure they’re taken care of and to support them through this closure,” said Ochiqui.

According to the order, Counties are eligible to come off the Regional Stay-at-home order after three weeks, if their hospital ICU capacity projected four weeks out reaches 15 percent. Counties will then return to their designated tier, based off case rate and test positivity.