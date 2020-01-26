Locals React to News that Kobe Bryant Was Among 9 Killed in Calabasas Helicopter Crash

Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant, and his 13-year-old daughter, were among nine people killed when a helicopter crashed Sunday and then caught fire on a hillside in the Calabasas area.

A Calabasas city official confirmed to NBC that Bryant was among those killed in the 10 a.m. crash northwest of Los Angeles. Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and a teammate on her basketball team also were on board the helicopter, a city official said.

NBC 7 spoke with some fans playing basketball at the Pacific Beach Recreation Center after they learned the news.

“I’m still in shock, to be honest. Being from the Philly area, he’s a legend to us and it’s just like, extremely upsetting to hear,” fan Alex Martz said.

Martz is from Philadelphia who went to school in the same neighborhood as Kobe Bryant’s high school, Lower Merion High School.

“I actually went to college right across the street from where he played in high school, Lower Marion Township, so I mean, it’s like, I don’t know. I’m at a loss for words, to be honest,” Martz said. “Kobe leaves behind such a massive legacy.”

Kobe Bryant created a wealth of memories, overcome a host of setbacks and reached a multitude of milestones during his 20-year NBA career. Bryant was also a five-time NBA champion and 18-time NBA All-Star.

Pechanga Arena General Manager, Ernie Hahn released a statement on the passing of Kobe saying:

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of basketball great, Kobe Bryant. We had the honor of hosting him for our annual pre-season Los Angeles Lakers games at Pechanga Arena San Diego since his start in the NBA in 1996. He will be missed greatly and we send our condolences to his family, friends and the entire Los Angels Lakers organization."

