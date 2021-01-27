Local Transportation Agencies Requesting Feedback on Proposed Fare Changes

Fare changes may be coming to a trolley or bus stop near you.

The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG), the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) and the North County Transit District (NCTD) are considering raising fares and have been holding virtual sessions over the last few weeks to get some input from the public on the proposals.

SANDAG CEO Hasan Ikhrata told NBC 7 they really don't want to raise fares but here's a look at what's being considered.

One scenario will include increases to regional monthly products from $72 to $75 for adults and from $23 to $24 for youth, seniors, disabled, and Medicare riders. Both scenarios will:

Reduce one-way cash fares for youth to align with the discounted Senior/Disabled/Medicare(S/D/M) cash fares

Increase adult one-way cash fares on the Trolley, SPRINTER, and most bus services from $2.50 to $2.75

Include “best-fare” capabilities for 1-day and monthly passes (except NCTD COASTER)

Eliminate rolling 30-day passes

Increase MTS Access and NCTD LIFT fares from $5.00 to $5.50

According to SANDAG, a new regional fare system called PRONTO is set to be introduced this summer and will allow riders the option to load money in their account online or on a mobile app. The new system will automatically deduct one-way fares each time a rider boards, giving the rider the best possible fare each day and throughout the month. Riders will still have the option to purchase a monthly pass in advance. COASTER requires the pre-purchase of day and monthly passes.

The more you ride, the more savings you may see.

“It’s going to allow frequent riders to actually put cash towards the pass, so they will end up paying less for a monthly pass if you’re a frequent transit user,” said Ikhrata.

If you'd like to give input on these proposed fare changes, call (619) 595-5321, email pio@sandag.org, use the online comment form, or mail written comments to SANDAG PIO, 401 B Street, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101. Comments are due by March 1.

The proposed changes must also be approved by the SANDAG Transportation Committee before they are put in motion.