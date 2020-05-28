city of san diego

Local Sunglasses Company Donates Safety Goggles for San Diego Firefighters

The City of San Diego put out a call and one company stepped up to help.

By Selena Alvarado

Knockaround donated 5,000 safety goggles to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Many companies have switched gears to help in any way they can during the coronavirus pandemic, and sunglasses maker Knockaround is no exception.

The local sunglasses company donated 5,000 safety goggles to San Diego Fire-Rescue on Thursday. Knockaround CEO Adam Moyer said he noticed the city's website said they were in need of the goggles, so he put his team to work.

"We just wanted to help out the community. It's the easiest thing for us to do because we're a sunglasses company. We already have all the eyewear contacts," Moyer said. "Lots of local businesses are doing whatever they can, whether it's making food for health care workers, or whatever it is their company specializes in."

Local

San Diego County May 23

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Sitting, Sunbathing Allowed on Beaches As Soon As June 2

San Diego County 1 hour ago

SANDAG Study Finds Taxable Sales Drop Countywide by Nearly $2.3 Billion

The city is looking for donations ranging from bed sheets to latex gloves.

This article tagged under:

city of san diego#SomethingGoodsomething gooddonationknockaround sunglasses
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us