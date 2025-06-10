Local, state leaders speak out against federal immigration raids

Over the weekend, people in San Diego protested recent ICE raids and the federal government’s response to protests in Los Angeles.

On Sunday, one protest occurred outside the main gate at Camp Pendleton and another took place in Chicano Park.

“I never thought once in my life that I would have to be taking to the streets to ensure that the military that I served with wouldn’t be utilized against the people it’s supposed to protect,” protester Patrick Saunders told NBC 7.

Afterward, around 300 U.S. National Guard members arrived in Los Angeles on Sunday morning after Pres. Donald Trump ordered the deployment of 2,000 troops.

On Monday, Trump ordered the deployment of 2,000 additional National Guard troops.

The deployments were criticized by Gov. Gavin Newsom and decried as a “chaotic escalation” by L.A. Mayor Karen Bass.

Also on Monday came word that 700 U.S. Marines from Twentynine Palms were deploying to L.A. as well.

“Border Czar” Tom Homan defended Trump’s decision to deploy the troops and warned that Newsom and Bass could be arrested if they obstructed operation efforts.

“If it was only targeting dangerous violent criminals, there would be no disagreement,” U.S. Senator representing California Alex Padilla said. "We're all in agreement on that, but it's the who the administration has gone after —working women, working with even children. How cruel is that? The way in which they're doing it, increasingly cruel, increasingly theatrical, increasingly extreme, of course, is going to be met by protests and concern by people who are passionate about defending our fundamental rights and due process."

Also on Monday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the state of California was suing the Trump Administration. The suit says the president’s actions to deploy the U.S. National Guard against the governor’s wishes are an infringement on Newsom's authority.