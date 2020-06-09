Local Restaurants Adapting to New Norm to Help Ease Customer’s Concerns

One family owned restaurant in North Park is finding new ways to change things up to make sure everyone stays safe.

Rusticucina is an Italian farm to table inspired menu, so there's generally a lot of sharing and talking about the food.

The owner though is trying new things to help with social distancing, like showing italian movies out on the patio each night, so people may be more inclined to sit outside.

Like the majority of restaurants and bars, this was a labor of love for the owner, Marco Provino.

It took years to make this dream a reality, and having to close a little more than a month of opening, was really tough.

In March, they completely closed for a few weeks, then opened just for to-go orders; and now they’re back open but since it’s still kind of slow, they’re bringing back just a few employees. But the owner tells NBC 7, the most important thing right now, is to follow safety guidelines, and stay open to be there for the community.

“We want to be here. We want to look to our neighbor that we’ll be here no matter what,” explained Provino.

One more change, a guest can come inside and have very little interaction with the server.

Each day the chef posts the specials and the menu on their website, and a customer can order from right there and it goes straight from the table to the kitchen.