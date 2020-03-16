Local Real Estate Conference Postponed

The Burnham-Moores Center for Real Estate at the University of San Diego in response to the COVID-19 outbreak has postponed its Annual Real Estate Conference scheduled for March 26 at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront hotel.

The decision to postpone the conference was in response to Gov. Gavin Newsome’s call to cancel gatherings of 250 people or more through the end of March, said Executive Director Stath Karras.

“As we have received more information about the COVID-19 over the past few weeks, we also determined that postponing the event is the prudent and safest course of action,” Karras said.

“We will be monitoring this pandemic carefully to determine the safest time to reschedule this conference, hopefully sometime in the near future.”

The Business Journal is the premier business publication in San Diego. Every day online and each Monday in print, the Business Journal reports on how local business operate and why businesses leaders make the decisions they do. Every story is a dose of insight into how to run a better, more efficient, more profitable business.