Local Puppy Set to Star in Puppy Bowl XVI

Former rescue dog Bobby is getting ready to show off his fluff in this year's annual Puppy Bowl.

The Helen Woodward Animal Center rescue will join Team Fluff to compete for the Chewy "Lombarky" trophy on Feb. 2.

Bobby is just one of about 100 adoptable dogs from 25 states and three international locations that will be featured in the big game, according to Today.

#TeamFluff will be facing off against #TeamRuff with Bobby vying for Most Valuable Puppy (MVP).

In past years 100% of animals that play in the Puppy Bowl and Dog Bowl have been adopted by loving families.

The Dog Bowl III airs on Animal Planet Saturday, February 1 at 8:00 p.m. PT and the action continues on Super Bowl Sunday, February 2 at 12:00 p.m. PT with Puppy Bowl XVI.



