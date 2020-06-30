San Diego

Local Program Helping Essential Workers With Home Buying Process

Essential workers have been working nonstop for months to help others in our community, and now there’s a service to help them. This also applies to service members and veterans.

By Ashley Matthews

The program is called Thank You Heroes Home Rebate Program and this program is open to a lot of different people providing services for others.

The founder simply states it, people that give to our community and give to our country deserve benefits.

It has two parts really- to help educate and to make sure these groups are getting the best deal possible.

Local

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: County Closes Bars Again

coronavirus 24 mins ago

San Diego Blood Bank Starts Antibody Tests to Identify Plasma Donors

The Thank You Heroes Home Rebate Program was created for Military, Veterans, Law Enforcement, Firefighters, Educators, Health Care Workers, and Clergy to buy and sell homes.

It’s grown from that and really knows the ins and outs of saving as much money as possible with different rebates and discounts a lot of us might not know about.

It can include buying or selling your home, remodeling, basic repair, or plans for investment.

Also protections for members of the military who may get new orders and have to move quickly.

“People that give to our community, and give to our country deserve benefits. Period, end of story. They deserve benefits. And one of our things is uncovering if it’s a phony benefit,” explained Colleen Moore, Founder of the Thank You Heroes Home Rebate Program.

For more information, click here: https://www.thankyouheroes.com/

This article tagged under:

San Diegoessential workershome buyinghome rebate
Coronavirus Pandemic George Floyd Protests Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us