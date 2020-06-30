Local Program Helping Essential Workers With Home Buying Process

The program is called Thank You Heroes Home Rebate Program and this program is open to a lot of different people providing services for others.

The founder simply states it, people that give to our community and give to our country deserve benefits.

It has two parts really- to help educate and to make sure these groups are getting the best deal possible.

The Thank You Heroes Home Rebate Program was created for Military, Veterans, Law Enforcement, Firefighters, Educators, Health Care Workers, and Clergy to buy and sell homes.

It’s grown from that and really knows the ins and outs of saving as much money as possible with different rebates and discounts a lot of us might not know about.

It can include buying or selling your home, remodeling, basic repair, or plans for investment.

Also protections for members of the military who may get new orders and have to move quickly.

“People that give to our community, and give to our country deserve benefits. Period, end of story. They deserve benefits. And one of our things is uncovering if it’s a phony benefit,” explained Colleen Moore, Founder of the Thank You Heroes Home Rebate Program.

