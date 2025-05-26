San Diego

Local organizations gather to remember George Floyd's life, five years after he was killed

San Diego local organizations gathered at the San Diego Police Plaza on Sunday to commemorate the five-years since George Floyd's death.

By Natanya Faitelson

Photo showing San Diego local organizations gathered at the San Diego Police Plaza on Sunday to commemorate the five-years since George Floyd's death.
NBC 7

The North County Equity and Justice Coalition, Saving Lives in Custody Campaign, and other San Diego activist organizations came together on Sunday to commemorate and remember the life of George Floyd who was killed five years ago by a Minneapolis police officer.

Speakers at the press conference talked about the importance of coming together in their ongoing fight against police violence and called for reforms in law enforcement in San Diego.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

George Floyd was killed on May 25, 2020, after former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes.

Five years after George Floyd's death, calls to reform qualified immunity mostly fall silent

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The killing was followed by an eruption of protests and calls for change across the country.

In 2021, Chauvin was sentenced to over 22 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd.

Local

San Diego County May 23

San Diego to mark Memorial Day with weekend of tributes

Poway 2 mins ago

Memorial Day weekend DUI arrests in Poway

This article tagged under:

San DiegoPolice reform
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us