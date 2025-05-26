The North County Equity and Justice Coalition, Saving Lives in Custody Campaign, and other San Diego activist organizations came together on Sunday to commemorate and remember the life of George Floyd who was killed five years ago by a Minneapolis police officer.

Speakers at the press conference talked about the importance of coming together in their ongoing fight against police violence and called for reforms in law enforcement in San Diego.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

George Floyd was killed on May 25, 2020, after former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The killing was followed by an eruption of protests and calls for change across the country.

In 2021, Chauvin was sentenced to over 22 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd.