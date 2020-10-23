Local Organization Finds Social Distance-Friendly Way to Fundraise During Pandemic

Some of the hardest-hit organizations from the coronavirus pandemic have been non-profits. The stress of figuring out how to still be able to serve their communities at a time of uncertainty while continuing to raise funds for their cause has taken a toll on these organizations.

To survive the pandemic, businesses and non-profit organizations have had to be creative with the way they serve their clients and fundraise. Local non-profit Home Start is having a big fundraiser this weekend and the party will still go on, just in another way.

Home Start, which is dedicated to preventing child abuse and neglect, as well as helping strengthen families, will still host its annual Hallo-Wine Fall Festival on Saturday but things will look a little different than in years past.

Gift boxes filled with goodies like locally crafted cider, wine, beer and specialty cocktails from Home Start's vendor partners will be delivered to each participant.

People will jump online, and there will be trivia rounds with chances to win prizes and hear personal stories from families who have benefited from Home Start's services.

Fundraising must continue for organizations just like this one, even in a pandemic. But the need is there now more than ever.

“Usually children and families can get out of the home, they have more resources out of the home. Now, the situation is more of a pressure cooker," said Laura Tancredi-Baese. "Many times, people are struggling financially so the control factor, the dominance factor, gets intensified because those people can’t leave the home and get that outside support."

Home Start has been serving the San Diego community for 48 years and has different programs -- everything from prevention, early intervention, housing, to even therapy for children and families who have experienced some sort of trauma.

