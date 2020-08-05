San Diego Nurses Join Nationwide Protest Calling for More PPE, Safety Measures

North County nurses are slated to join a nationwide protest on Wednesday to call for more personal protective equipment and raise awareness on other coronavirus pandemic-related issues.

Hundreds of protests across the country are scheduled to take place Wednesday and a demonstration will be held outside Palomar Medical Center as part of the movement. The National Nurses United (NNU) union organized the effort to protect medical workers who are on the front lines in the battle against the virus.

“COVID has exposed everything that has been wrong with our system,” Zenei Cortes, President of NNU, said in a statement. “The old way was a huge failure. Now is the time to re-envision a world based on nurses’ values of caring, compassion and community.”

In addition to more PPE, demonstrators are demanding the U.S. Senate pass the HEROES Act, which would ensure domestic production of PPE. Protesters are also calling on Congress to pass more stimulus relief like cash payments, extended benefits and daycare subsidies through the end of the year.

Nurses in the county protested a few times earlier this year for similar issues like a shortage of PPE, layoffs and safety concerns.

The protest in Escondido will begin at 6:30 a.m.