Local Non-Profit Helps Make College Possible for Students Across San Diego

A local non-profit organization is making it possible for more than 1,000 students in the San Diego community to go to college this fall.

The San Diego Foundation, which aims to make America's Finest City a better place to work in, enjoy and live in, is helping relieve some of the financial burden that's hit so many locals, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization works with other non-profits to supply grants and assistance to those who need it most. It’s made some changes during the pandemic to best serve others, like providing flexible scholarships through its Community Scholars Initiative.

That initiative helps pay for not only tuition, but books, housing and other college expenses that may make it difficult to go pursue higher education, especially right now.

The San Diego Foundation is able to provide more than $3 million in scholarships to more than 1,000 students who will be attending college this fall.

With these recipients, 63% are first-generation college students and 83% are from low-income households.

This is all made possible through 140 charitable funds that The San Diego Foundation established by donors helping in the Community Scholarship Program, as well as the Community Scholars Initiative.

Salvador Bravo, who is a recent James Madison High School graduate, will be attending UC Berkeley in the fall.

“My plans for the future is actually to become a mechanical engineer, but I don’t want to take that route where I’m just in the office all day, doing work," he said. "I actually want to make an impact in the community as well. I want to go out in the community and show that STEM careers are actually possible."

Up until freshman year of high school, Bravo wanted to be a professional soccer player and had no intention of pursuing a college degree. He had plans of dropping out of high school to pursue his ambition of being a professional athlete. His goals for his future changed when he got involved with Reality Changers, a non-profit partner of The San Diego Foundation’s Community Scholars Initiative.

To learn more information on receiving help from or how to contribute to The San Diego Foundation's Community Scholars Initiative, click here.