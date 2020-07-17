Local Nonprofit Helps Guide Transition-Age Foster Youth Toward Bright Futures

A local nonprofit is doing some amazing things for our foster youth. And a lot of people in our own community are stepping up to help foster youth transition into adulthood and college.

Just in Time for Foster Youth, a San Diego-based organization dedicated to helping transition-age foster youth achieve self-sufficiency, is holding two special drive-thru distribution days this Saturday and on July 25.

Foster youth who are about to start college can come to the event and collect supplies like a brand new laptop, printer, and school and dorm room supplies to get them all ready for the upcoming school year.

Due to the pandemic and social distancing guidelines, this year’s events will look a little bit different because people will be driving through and collecting their supplies.

It’s all through the College Bound program with Just in Time for Foster Youth, which helps young adults transitioning out of foster care into adulthood, from 18 through 26 years old.

Since 2006, Just in Time Foster Youth has served more than 700 foster youth and 80% of those have stayed enrolled in college or graduated. Compare that to the national average for foster youth, which is between 3% and 6%.

Here’s one wonderful success story of a young man who went through the program and now works for the nonprofit.

“I really felt like I was alone until I found Just in Time and they connected me with College Bound; gave me a laptop, printer and a coach, so it helped me kind of get through my college experience and over the years provided the support that every young person should receive,” explained Virgo Villajin.

Volunteers also help so much with this process.

There are about 600 volunteers and mentors who give their time to help these young adults.

For more information and how to get involved, visit the Just in Time for Foster Youth website here.