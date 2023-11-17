Local nonprofit building learning hub along San Diego River in Mission Valley

When you think of the San Diego River, you might think of its flooding potential when there is heavy rain, but there is much more to the river and the surrounding ecosystem. In the heart of Mission Valley, which is home to just a small stretch of 52 miles of the waterway, the San Diego River Park Foundation is working to preserve this piece of nature that just happens to be surrounded by freeways and buildings.

From a bird’s eye view, San Diego River Park Foundation Chief Operating Officer Sarah Hutmacher describes the river like this: “It looks like this big beautiful emerald ribbon that runs through the city."

Standing next to it in Mission Valley, just off Camino Del Rio North, you see more than that.

“This is a really unique space,” Hutmacher said

That’s because of its location.

“Really what’s happening here is this one big interconnected system. The dirt, the plants, the rock, the bugs, and when all of those things are working well this is a huge biodiversity thriving area,” Hutmacher said.

The tributary stretches 52 miles from the mountains near Julian to the coast. As the river winds through the county, the infrastructure along it changes, such as in the case of Mission Valley.

“We have in Mission Valley road crossings, hundreds of thousands of people that live in the watershed,” Hutmacher said.

Every day there is an effort to protect the ecosystem in and around the river.

“We see every year over a million pounds of trash that enter the San Diego River,” Hutmacher said. There are programs to remove that trash, but the challenges don’t stop there.

“We see issues with water quality here because there’s so much fertilizer and pollution coming into the river all the time.”

Volunteer and water quality experts monitor the health of the river at 15 test sites, according to Hutmacher. It’s all part of the work to preserve the habitat, including the trees, birds, and brush that’s

“The river is part of San Diego,” Rob Hutsel, CEO of the San Diego River Park Foundation said. “It’s really why we’re here.”

Now, more than ever, there’s a push to get the public involved to not only learn about the river but also be a part of its preservation.

“We’re right in the middle of what will be the River Center Grant Park,” Hutsel said.

Set to open by next summer just off Camino Del Rio North In Mission Valley, the River Center will include a learning hub, amphitheater, park, native plant gardens, and more.

“Our education program is so important to that because the kids come down and if we can get them hooked when they’re 5 and 6 and 7 and 8, gosh, the world’s gonna change right?” Hutsel said. “And that’s what we’re setting out to do with the River Center At Grant Park.”

It will also include a permeable walking trail for everyone to enjoy.

“It’ll be 10 feet wide, a beautiful trail, and it will connect literally all the way to the ocean eventually and then up to the mountains in Julian,” Hutsel said.

By next year, people and students will have hands-on experiences right on the shore so they can better understand how to care for this river and its habitat.

“If we can touch, or smell, or tear off that leaf or shake that branch so the seeds go flying, it’s fun!” Hutsel said.