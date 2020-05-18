Local Military Sites to Host Memorial Day Ceremony Virtually

Memorial Day is about a week away and the public will have an opportunity to pay tribute to service members and veterans virtually as large public ceremonies have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The USS Midway Museum, Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial, and Fort Rosecrans and Miramar National Cemeteries will hold a joint service online on Monday, May 25.

Each location will hold a 15-minute ceremony in sequence from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on the USS Midway Museum’s website. Speakers will include local civic and military officials, as well as state and national leaders in video messages.

The ceremony will also feature bagpipe and bugler performances, a wreath-laying ceremony at the USS Midway Museum and a missing-man flyby by the San Diego Salute Formation Team.

The show will flow from Ft. Rosencrans to Mt. Soledad, then to Miramar and to the USS Midway Museum. Finally, it will return to Miramar for the bugler performance and flyby.

“On a Memorial Day, unlike any our country has experienced before, we hope that all who view this program will be inspired to take a moment to remember and pay their respects to our veterans and active duty military, and to their families who have sacrificed so much for our country,” said Carlos Inot, president and CEO of the Miramar National Cemetery Support Foundation.