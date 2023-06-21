San Diego Public Library

Local libraries, San Diego Unified feeding minds and stomachs this summer

City leaders across San Diego have food security initiatives for the youth this summer

By Daesha Gear

GL Brannock

Although students are on summer break, city leaders across San Diego will be trying to keep children nourished this summer with lunch meals while school is out of session. 

From June 20 to Aug. 11, kids under 18 will be provided with summer meals at San Diego libraries in partnership with the San Diego Unified School District. Lunch will also be offered by the district at some recreation centers and parks.

Meals are being served at:

The county’s parks and recreation department is also serving free lunches at 17 sites across San Diego County: 

  • Adams, 3491 Adams Ave.
  • City Heights, 4380 Landis St.
  • Colina del Sol, 5319 Orange Ave.
  • Encanto, 6508 Wunderlin Ave.
  • Golden Hill, 2600 Golf Course Drive
  • Linda Vista, 7064 Levant St.
  • Martin Luther King Jr., 6401 Skyline Drive
  • Mira Mesa, 8575 New Salem St.
  • Mountain View, 641 S Boundary Stm St.
  • North Clairemont, 4421 Bannock Ave.
  • North Park, 4044 Idaho St.
  • Paradise Hills, 6610 Potomac St.
  • Penn Athletic Field, 2555 Dusk Drive
  • Skyline Hills, 8285 Skyline Drive
  • Southcrest, 4145 Newton Ave.
  • Stockton, 330 32nd St.
  • Tierrasanta, 11220 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.

Ten of those sites will also be providing breakfast options for children.

Some community centers including YMCAs across San Diego, rec centers and libraries are also providing free meals Monday through Friday from June 20 to Aug. 11.  

Outside of supplying food for others, the San Diego Public Library also has another mission for the youth this summer.

“In addition to providing summer lunch for youth, San Diego Public Library aims to bridge the summer learning gap by hosting enrichment programs, provide access to community resources and inform families of opportunities,” the San Diego Public Library states on its website. 

Children can sign up for the summer reading program here

To find a location near you, call 2-1-1. For more information about the summer lunch program, go here.

