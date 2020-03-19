Local Leaders to Highlight Resources for Immigrants, Refugees Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

A group of San Diego city leaders is expected to highlight Thursday resources available to immigrants and non-English speakers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The coalition of democratic representatives, including County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher and San Diego City Council President Georgette Gomez, will highlight government and healthcare resources that are available to this group at a press conference scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

The goal is to calm the nerves of immigrants and refugees that may be fearful of seeking medical attention amid the outbreak of COVID-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus.

