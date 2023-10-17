Local leaders call for stronger enforcement of flavored tobacco laws

Local elected leaders, health experts and youth advocates are joining forces to call for tougher regulations and enforcement for retailers who illegally sell flavored tobacco products.

It has been nearly a year since flavored tobacco was banned in San Diego and across California. Yet, some stores are still selling these products.

They usually come in colorful packaging and fruity or candy-like flavors that appeal to kids, and data shows more and more young people are using e-cigarettes and vape pens to smoke flavored tobacco.

The 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey showed more than 2.5 million middle and high school students in the U.S. currently use e-cigarettes. Of that group, more than 1 in 4 use them daily, according to the report, and 85% use flavored tobacco.

Locally, 1 in 4 high school students in San Diego have reported using e-cigarettes.

“It's actually a real problem in our local high schools where the administrators have had to close the bathrooms,” said Adrian Kwiatkowski, the coalition manager for San Diegans vs. Big Tobacco. “And basically, they're confining students to one or two bathrooms that are heavily monitored by adults because the bathrooms have become de facto vape rooms.”

San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott shares his concerns about the dangers of e-cigarettes.

“They can be very attractive and they come in flavors like bubblegum and chocolate, so it sounds like candy, but it sometimes is the entryway into addictions for children,” Elliott said. “I am a mother of two teenagers. This is something that’s very concerning to me, and when we pass a law like this, that has a public health significance, we wanna make sure it’s being enforced.

In August, Elliott’s office sued two local retail chains for allegedly violating both the City and state bans on flavored tobacco sales. Kwiatkowski said the coalition appreciates the efforts of City leaders to enact the ban and the City Attorney’s office to enforce it but would like to see a more streamlined process for regulation and enforcement.

“The only tool available to compel compliance is lawsuits against the operators. And you shouldn't have to get to that level where you have to send it to court and kind of muck up the judicial system,” Kwiatkowski said. “We think there needs to be a conversation over enhancing compliance and strengthening the tools available to make sure that the laws that are passed are then enforced and complied with.”