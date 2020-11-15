Local Law Enforcement to Assist with Enforcing Purple Tier Restriction

Now that San Diego County is in the Purple Tier, the most restrictive tier in the COVID-19 reopening plan, local law-enforcement says they're going to assist with enforcing the restrictions.

They say they will first start with educating people about the rules and handing out protective gear like masks.

On the first weekend in the Purple Tier, restaurants were reminding customers about wearing masks even if some diners weren't happy about it.

“I'm not a fan of it, I don't believe that it's necessary,” said San Diego visitor Dennis Malich.

One cafe owner said that when the county shifted into the new restrictions at midnight Saturday, officers told him he had to close his doors.

“They say we have to close indoors and start doing outdoor,” said cafe owner Mohammad Elamaireh.

NBC 7 reached out to several law enforcement agencies around the county about enforcing the new rules.

The city of Carlsbad said they have a team of officers who hand out masks in areas like the boardwalk, beaches and village.

“We will continue to focus on compliance through education as we work through the details of the new purple tier and we will continue to respond to every report of a business or community group operating outside of the current health orders,” the city of Carlsbad said in a statement.

San Diego and Chula Vista Police sent us similar statements.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department said they too will educate and can issue citations or refer cases to the DA.

But added that overwhelming businesses and people have been complying with health orders.

“You can tell people what they should do but it's hard to stop people doing what they want to do,” said Greg Cornell, a San Diego resident.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says they have more than 40,000 masks available for people who need them.