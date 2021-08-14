Local Hospitals Adding Vaccination Requirement for Employees

Scripps Health will require employees to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 30 or they will be terminated.

Sharp Health will ask employees to be documented as vaccinated in advance of the Sept. 30 deadline or be tested for COVID-19 twice weekly.

Both Scripps Health and Sharp Health’s announcement comes shortly after California’s new vaccination requirement for healthcare workers.

The new statewide requirement for healthcare workers comes amid the rising COVID cases and hospitalizations from the Delta variant.

“Yeah I think it always comes down to people and free will, if people want to get it or not but I think more often than not people who are already in that field already have it if they don’t they will probably get it soon especially with this mandate,” Scripps Health visitor Mike Alves said.

Scripps Health and Sharp Health’s policy will go into effect on Sept. 30 for all employees who don’t have a religious or medical exemption.