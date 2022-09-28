Local Firefighters Deployed to Assist in Hurricane Ian Response

Two local firefighters are in Florida as Hurricane Ian makes landfall. The firefighters will be coordinating logistics as search and rescue teams deploy into damaged areas.

Harry Muns, the Chula Vista Fire Chief, was deployed to Florida on Tuesday and landed in Pensacola, Florida, and is ready to get to work.

“We’re fortunate enough to have someone of his acumen and abilities to be called up to national emergencies like this representing both our city and the country and then we are lucky enough to have him bring that expertise back and lead our organization when he gets home,” CVFD Capt. Josh Sanders told NBC 7.

Chief Muns has been with Chula Vista for over 20 years. He’s a part of FEMA California Task Force 8. Earlier this week, FEMA requested help from two incident support team members, one from San Diego Fire Rescue and Chief Muns.

Florida's west coast was being hit with a "catastrophic" storm surge, winds and flooding from Hurricane Ian, which strengthened to a dangerous Category 4 hurricane as the eyewall began to make its way onshore Wednesday.

With maximum sustained winds at 155 mph, just 2 mph short of a Category 5 hurricane, Ian was nearing landfall along a portion of the state's heavily populated Gulf Coast near Fort Myers, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

Here is what our local firefighters will be doing on the ground as Hurricane Ian makes its way through Florida.

Their role is to support the Search & Rescue teams who will be going into flood zones from Hurricane Ian and save those who are stranded. The management teams provide support like base camps, food, communication, and lodging. They’re also ready and capable to fix any issues that arise within the organization.

Theme parks and hotels along central Florida’s west coast began closing their doors on Tuesday afternoon as Hurricane Ian approaches the peninsula.

“There’s a logistical nightmare that awaits every search and rescue mission. You’re trying to rescue folks while at the same time get the logistics that help normal everyday living back online,” Sanders said.

The longest our local firefighters could be out in Florida is two weeks before they are rotated out for other team members.