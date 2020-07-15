Local Family Mourns Death of 2 Family Members Who Contracted COVID-19

A family tells NBC 7 they are devastated and are pleading with the community to take steps to stay safe after two family members died of COVID-19.

The family said that four family members got COVID-19 and in less than two months only two of them survived.

Victor Torres, 57, from Chula Vista, his mom, dad, and wife contracted the virus in May. Victor Torres and his mom died of COVID-19 in less than two months.

Victor Torres's family kept in constant communication with him as he stayed at a local hospital.

Victor Torres's wife, Lorena Torres, says there are no words to describe what happened. She says the nurses were like "angels" and thanks them for holding her husband's hand as she talked to him via FaceTime as he was dying alone in the hospital. She said at that point the nurses were family.

"It frustrated me that I couldn't help him, even though I tried. I think it was just very frightening at first, but I always had hope that he was just gonna go to the hospital, get better and then come back," said Victoria Torres, Victor Torres's daughter.

Victoria Torres says the pain of losing her father was made worse by losing her grandmother as the virus spread in the family.

"I'm feeling very upset, I guess you can say mostly at the world because my dad was one of those people that didn't deserve this to happen to him. Even, if it was just an accident, at the end of the day, it is really what the virus did to him," Victoria Torres said.

This can happen to anyone, and it's so easy to stay safe, and just wear a face mask, Lorena Torres said.

"There are other people in this world than just you. So, I think people should really look out for everyone and themselves not just if you can or can't breathe in a face mask," Victoria Torres said.

Pain aside, Victoria and Lorena are so grateful for their family, friends, and neighbors who kept bringing food to Lorena Torres's door and even mowing her lawn while her husband was in the hospital and she was home alone fighting the virus.

A funeral for victor will be held Thursday. Only 20 family members will be allowed inside the funeral home, but the family is planning a caravan back home so loved ones can say their goodbyes as they pass.