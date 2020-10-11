Lincoln Park

Local Family Business Loses Everything in Second Alarm Fire

“We are here to follow our dreams and make it through," said the owner of the Mexican restaurant

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

OnSceneTV

A local family restaurant suffered a tremendous loss early Sunday during a fire. 

Herencias Mexican Food in the Lincoln Park area caught on fire sometime around 6 a.m. on Sunday. 

Marisol Elizalde, owner of the restaurant, said she received the news from her son about the fire around 7 a.m.

“I was thinking it was a joke, but it was a nightmare,” Elizalda said. “It was completely damaged, totally, like 100%.”

Elizalde said they had started the restaurant only a few months ago. 

The San Diego Fire Department was called to the scene to extinguish the flames of the second alarm fire.

Smoke was seen coming from the roof of the establishment located at 5065 Logan Ave.

A fire investigator was assigned to the incident as a team of about 80 personnel battled the fire. 

Despite the loss of their small business, Elizalde plans to keep pushing forward for the sake of her family and children. 

“We are here to follow our dreams and make it through. I know we are coming from a different country, but if we’re here it’s because we like to work,” Elizalde said.

