Local Eyewear Company Donating 10,000 Goggles to Local Hospitals

Blenders Eyewear, a local eyewear company in Pacific Beach, is repurposing a portion of its manufacturing to make safety goggles and donate them to local hospitals, they announced on Thursday.

Blenders will donate 10,000 goggles to hospitals in San Diego and Los Angeles. They hope to deliver 2,000 pairs to Sharp Healthcare, 3,500 to Scripps Health, 4,000 to UCLA Medical Center, and will provide an additional 500 pairs to friends and family on the frontlines, they confirmed in a release.

Blenders is also offering 5% off all sales throughout the month of April that will go to Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid organization helping provide personal protective equipment and essential medical items to health workers responding to COVID-19.

"Our thoughts are with the doctors, nurses, and medical staff coping with patient surge and putting themselves in harm's way for the sake of the greater good," said Blenders Eyewear CEO Chase Fisher. "As a community, we all have a responsibility to flatten the curve and lower the peak of this virus."

The safety goggles are FDA approved and will be delivered by April 15, but if the need continues to grow Blenders will produce more, they said in the release.

Blenders Eyewear was founded in 2012. For more details, visit their website.