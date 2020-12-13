Local Doctor Explains What To Expect After Taking COVID-19 Vaccine

San Diego County is expecting its first batch of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines Monday morning. County leaders said there should be enough doses to immunize about 70 percent of local, critical care healthcare workers.

“It’s been shown that this vaccine is both safe and effective for majority of people to get,” said Dr. Natasha Bhuyan, a family physician at One Medical.

“A lot of people ask me about the technology. A lot of people say, ‘Gosh, was this vaccine developed too quickly?’ and the reality is, the vaccine was developed in a really appropriate timeline that did assess for safety. That vaccine technology we’ve developed, we’ve been looking at for years. It’s something we’ve studied for more than a decade,” said Bhuyan.

Bhuyan said people who get the vaccine should expect mild side effects.

“I don’t think it’s talked about enough. What I don’t want to happen is, people get the vaccine and then they get expected side effects and then they don’t want to get the second dose. When we look at the side effects of the vaccine, more than 80 percent of people in the vaccine trial had some local pain at the injection site, 47 percent of people had fatigue. We also expect people to get things like headaches, muscle aches, chills,” explained Bhuyan.

She said there are also “special groups” who weren’t studied in the vaccine trial, like pregnant women, people who are immunocompromised and children under the age of 16.

“Because there are all these special populations who likely can’t get the vaccine, at least not initially, it’s more important that the rest of us agree to get the vaccine so we can achieve heard immunity,” said Bhuyan. According to county leaders, about 28,000 doses are expected to arrive in San Diego through Wednesday.