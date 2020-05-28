San Diego

Local Design Company Capitalizing on Yard Sign Demand During Pandemic

Local businesses are learning how to adapt to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that can mean changing around the products they sell. This holds true for one design company in East Village.

By Ashley Matthews and Ashley Matthews

East Village-based Green House Sign & Design has a pretty impressive showroom since its elaborate signs are seen everywhere and used at different conventions and trade shows.

“Since COVID-19 started, we’ve lost 90 percent of our business,” explained Engin Kaplan with Green House Sign & Design.

Yard signs are seen all over San Diego County, showing support for high school seniors who didn’t get to take part in their graduation ceremonies, teachers and essential workers.

Big events and conventions aren’t happening right now, so Green House Sign & Design had to find other ways to survive.

The phone started ringing but for a different kind of order.

Hundreds of signs for an area high school, another couple hundred for a grade school in Chula Vista.

They’ve had so many orders for these types of signs, that they had to hire someone to help design.

 “We had to hire a graphic designer. His whole purpose right now is creating different kinds of graduation yard signs, happy birthday yard signs, and also supporting our health care workers yard signs,” explained Kaplan.

Green House Sign & Design is also making signage for restaurants and businesses, from anything like explaining new take-out requirements for food, to where to stand inside a bank to keep a six foot distance.

