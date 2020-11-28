Local Businesses Ask for Support on Small Business Saturday

It's Small Business Saturday and because of the coronavirus pandemic, local businesses need support more than ever.

For many local shops like Rosita's Flower Shop in Logan Heights, it’s been a tough year. Rosita’s 15-year-old business relies on events. And on the year of no events, she’s left with close to no business. She tells NBC 7, now more than ever she’s relying on her community to help her flower shop survive.

"You will remember me because of the way I look at you, I treat you and the way I dig in to try and find out your taste," Rosita said.

It's Rosita. For her it's not just about the business aspect, its about the relationship she builds with every single one of her customers. Unfortunately, the amount of customers she's getting these days isn't what it use to be.

"Its been so difficult," she said.

Rosita's revenue has decreased at least 50% since the start of the pandemic.

"If we continue the way we did this year then, it will be impossible to continue," she said.

Rosita has had to let go of all of her employees. Now, she manages the shop on her own with the occasional help from her daughter.

"I feel that I’m getting tired easier and maybe it’s the stress that I feel in my shoulders. To be here at 9 a.m. I have to start my day at 4 a.m. because I go all the way to Carlsbad to get my materials,” she described.

And at 64 years old, maintaining the business on her own is anything but easy.

"By three in the afternoon, I’m ready to take a nap. It’s too long. As much as I love my job, it’s my passion, but it gets to me,” she said.

And she's not alone. In fact, most businesses in the area have seeing a significant decrease in revenue.

"I just wish that my community will understand and keep supporting us. It means a lot to all the small businesses," Rosita said.

Whether it's Rosita' Flower Shop in Logan Heights or anywhere else in San Diego county, small business are counting on us to help keep their doors open. Especially during these uncertain times.